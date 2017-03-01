Man dies after shooting in Feltonville

A man has died after a shooting in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rising Sun Avenue near Rockland Street.The victim was shot in the neck and rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.Investigators are questioning witnesses from a nearby after hours club on the 4800 block of Rising Sun.Police are not sure if the victim was in the club before the shooting.The shooter ran off after firing the gun.The victim's name has not been released.------