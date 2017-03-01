NEWS

Man dies after shooting in Feltonville

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man has died after a shooting in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia.

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
A man has died after a shooting in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rising Sun Avenue near Rockland Street.

The victim was shot in the neck and rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Investigators are questioning witnesses from a nearby after hours club on the 4800 block of Rising Sun.

Police are not sure if the victim was in the club before the shooting.

The shooter ran off after firing the gun.

The victim's name has not been released.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man runs for help after being shot in Olney
Emanuel slams Trump over Chicago crime comments
O'Donnell leads anti-Trump protest ahead of speech
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
More News
Top Stories
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Widow of fallen Navy SEAL receives standing ovation
AccuWeather: Warm, Strong Afternoon Storms Possible
$51K reward in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Man shot dead in North Philadelphia
Fire damages Delaware apartment building
Show More
Troubleshooters: Copay confusion
Man arrested in aunt's murder in Port Richmond home
Bucks Co. officer accused of misusing firefighter funds
Full text of Democratic response to President Trump's address to Congress
Text of President Trump's 1st joint address to Congress
More News
Top Video
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
6abc hosts Black History Celebration
Man shot dead in North Philadelphia
Fire damages Delaware apartment building
More Video