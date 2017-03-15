Man dies after shooting inside Kensington rooming house

Police say a 27-year-old man was targeted when he was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section.The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 3100 block of Reach Street.Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a wound to the chest in the bedroom of a rooming house.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead.Other tenants heard the shooter run up the steps.They say several shots went off and then the masked gunman was gone.So far, no arrests or word on a motive for the shooting.------