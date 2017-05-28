Man dies after Willingboro hit-and-run, vehicle found

A man was struck by a vehicle in Willingboro, Burlington County and the search continues for the driver.It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Millbrook Lane.Police say after being hit, the victim was dragged before becoming dislodged from the vehicle.He was taken to Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police say they recovered the striking vehicle on Levitt Parkway, about a mile away from the scene.----------