Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened in the 900 block of South 58th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.Officers arrived to find the victim dead on the sidewalk.He had been shot once in the back of the head at point blank range, police say.Investigators say the man was 48 years old, though his name has not been released.Police are checking area businesses for surveillance video that may have captured the killing.