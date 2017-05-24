NEWS

Man found dead after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot, killed in SW Philly: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 24, 2017. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened in the 900 block of South 58th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the victim dead on the sidewalk.

He had been shot once in the back of the head at point blank range, police say.

Investigators say the man was 48 years old, though his name has not been released.

Police are checking area businesses for surveillance video that may have captured the killing.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newshomicide investigationshootingSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manchester residents grapple with deadliest UK terror attack since 2005
Police looking at 'network' in Manchester attack
Flynn hit with more subpoenas, may be held in contempt
Philly man exonerated after 24 years: I feel wonderful
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
More News
Top Stories
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Person struck on NB I-95 in Bridesburg section of Philadelphia
Philly man exonerated after 24 years: I feel wonderful
Pa. moves to comply with federal Real ID law for driver's licenses
Cecily Tynan's Summer Outlook
Police: Neo-Nazi converts to Islam, kills roommates who don't approve
3 more arrests after concert attack in Manchester
Show More
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Mom, daughter hit by shrapnel after leaving Manchester Arena
Jury deliberations to continue in Creato murder trial
Teen who shot friend, took selfie with him as he died appeals
Abandoned newborn found behind CT grocery store
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Neo-Nazi converts to Islam, kills roommates who don't approve
Person struck on NB I-95 in Bridesburg section of Philadelphia
Cecily Tynan's Summer Outlook
More Video