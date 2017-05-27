NEWS

Man found shot dead in car in Chester

Watch video from the scene on Friday, May 26, 2017. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Chester, Delaware County.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the area of the 2000 block of Madison Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found the 28-year-old victim slumped over unresponsive inside a parked gray Toyota.

The victim had been shot numerous times in the chest and stomach area, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim's identity pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident, are urged to call Chester Police at 610-447-8420.

