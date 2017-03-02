NEWS

Man injured after tree falls on Delaware County home

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man was injured after a tree fell on his home in Clifton Heights, Delaware County.

By
A man was injured after a tree fell on his home in Clifton Heights, Delaware County.

The incident happened before 4 a.m. Thursday on the unit block of Mill Street.

The early morning high winds sent the tree toppling.

The tree crashed on the home then hooked around the top of his house before crashing through a window on the other side.

The victim, Thomas Foley said he was asleep in his second floor bedroom when debris from that fallen tree crashed through his window.

He said, "I got up. I was in shock, and got the window off my head."

He was treated for cuts and bruises on the scene.

Two windows were damaged and broken glass is all over the room, but Foley says he feels lucky he is not in the hospital.

PECO officials say there are scattered power outages in the area. A crew is on the scene working to restore the power to customers.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newstree fallwind damageClifton Heights Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions twice met with Russian ambassador in 2016 despite denial
Democrats call for Sessions' resignation amid reports of contact with Russians
Ohio couple overdoses simultaneously in front of kids
White House aides told to keep Russia-related materials
More News
Top Stories
Downed power line, fire shuts down SEPTA's West Trenton Line
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
3 suspects sought in Overbrook home invasion, robbery
Troubleshooters: Help for couple who wants rollaway vehicle replaced
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Today
Del. teen receives overwhelming response after dress request for friend
Police investigating swastika graffiti in Bustleton
Show More
Fmr. Trump Taj Mahal being sold to Hard Rock Cafe owners
Record highs for US stocks; Dow crosses 21,000-point mark
Phila. teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Victims of alleged Pa. sex offender share their stories
More News
Top Video
Downed power line, fire shuts down SEPTA's West Trenton Line
Troubleshooters: Help for couple who wants rollaway vehicle replaced
3 suspects sought in Overbrook home invasion, robbery
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
More Video