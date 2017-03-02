Man injured after tree falls on Delaware County home

This is where Clifton Heights man was sleeping when debris from falling tree crashed thru window.Has cuts but is ok. pic.twitter.com/NCiti011oJ — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 2, 2017

A man was injured after a tree fell on his home in Clifton Heights, Delaware County.The incident happened before 4 a.m. Thursday on the unit block of Mill Street.The early morning high winds sent the tree toppling.The tree crashed on the home then hooked around the top of his house before crashing through a window on the other side.The victim, Thomas Foley said he was asleep in his second floor bedroom when debris from that fallen tree crashed through his window.He said, "I got up. I was in shock, and got the window off my head."He was treated for cuts and bruises on the scene.Two windows were damaged and broken glass is all over the room, but Foley says he feels lucky he is not in the hospital.PECO officials say there are scattered power outages in the area. A crew is on the scene working to restore the power to customers.------