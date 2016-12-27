NEWS

Man killed in Christmas Day crash in South Philly ID'd

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified the man killed in a Christmas Day crash in South Philadelphia.

The crash happened at 1:35 a.m. Sunday at Broad Street and Washington Avenue.

Witnesses tell police that the driver of a 2010 Honda Accord, identified as Antwaine Devoe, 29, was traveling westbound on Washington Avenue when it struck a 2012 Kia on the front driver's side.

Police say the Kia was traveling southbound on Broad Street with a green light.

After knocking down a traffic pole and a fire hydrant, the Honda came to rest on the sidewalk.

Devoe was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

The 32-year-old driver of the Kia is in stable condition at Jefferson.

Both vehicles sustained major damage.

The investigation is active and ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsphilly newscrashaccidentSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Dangerous Inmate Still on the Run After 6 Escape From Tenn. Jail
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence Across at Least 9 States
Trump Names Pick for Elevated National Security Role
Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
More News
Top Stories
Truck crashes, catches fire at Lawncrest gas station
Fire heavily damages home in Concord Twp.
Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence Across at Least 9 States
Comedian Ricky Harris from "Everybody Hates Chris" dies
Call for justice in shooting death of South Philadelphia store owner
Show More
18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Baby dies days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths
Teen shot, killed in Kensington identified
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos