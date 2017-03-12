Man killed in Mill Creek, Del. crash ID'd

Delaware authorities have identified the Wilmington man killed in a crash on Saturday in Mill Creek.Donald Abbott, 66, died after the collision around 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kirkwood Highway.Investigators say Abbott attempted to make a turn there when his car slammed into another vehicle.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The female driver of the other car was taken to Christiana Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.Police say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor.------