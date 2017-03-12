NEWS

Man killed in Mill Creek, Del. crash ID'd

Delaware authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Mill Creek. (WPVI)

MILL CREEK, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware authorities have identified the Wilmington man killed in a crash on Saturday in Mill Creek.

Donald Abbott, 66, died after the collision around 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kirkwood Highway.

Investigators say Abbott attempted to make a turn there when his car slammed into another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the other car was taken to Christiana Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

Police say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor.

