Man killed in Toms River police-involved shooting

Police in Toms River, Ocean County are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Ridge Apartments on the 100 block of Edgewood Court.Officers were responding to a report of someone in need of a mental health intervention.When they got there, they say an altercation with the 56-year-old man led an officer to open fire.The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not released his name.The investigation is ongoing.------