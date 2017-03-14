NEWS

Man killed in Toms River police-involved shooting

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Toms River, Ocean County are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Ridge Apartments on the 100 block of Edgewood Court.

Officers were responding to a report of someone in need of a mental health intervention.

When they got there, they say an altercation with the 56-year-old man led an officer to open fire.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

The investigation is ongoing.

