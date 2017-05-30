Man killed in Willingboro hit-and-run identified

Police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend in Willingboro, New Jersey.Sean McDavidson, of Levittown, Pa., was killed in the crash around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Millbrook Lane.Investigators say McDavidson was hit, dragged, and left at the scene.McDavidson was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle was found on Levitt Parkway, about a mile away.Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact Willingboro police.----------