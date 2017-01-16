Man killed in Willingboro shooting ID'd

The man who died in a shooting late Sunday night in Willingboro, New Jersey has been identified.Investigators say 22-year-old Nacim Byrd was found shot multiple times in the first block of Placid Lane around 11 p.m.Byrd, who was a resident of Placid Lane, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The Action Cam was there as police taped off the property and a nearby car.There have been no arrests.Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.