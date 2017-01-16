NEWS

Man killed in Willingboro shooting ID'd
EMBED </>More News Videos

Gunfire erupted in Burlington County late Sunday night, leaving at least one man fighting for his life. (WPVI)

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
The man who died in a shooting late Sunday night in Willingboro, New Jersey has been identified.

Investigators say 22-year-old Nacim Byrd was found shot multiple times in the first block of Placid Lane around 11 p.m.

Byrd, who was a resident of Placid Lane, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Action Cam was there as police taped off the property and a nearby car.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.
Related Topics:
newsshootingn.j. newsWillingboro
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
Trump Meets With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son
Deadly 'Superbug' Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Wilmington police ID man found fatally shot after crash
More News
Top Stories
Wife of Orlando Nightclub Gunman Arrested
Worker killed by falling steel beam in Bensalem
Driver killed after car crashes into woods off I-295
Volunteers gather for Philly's MLK day of service
MLK Day demonstrators march in Philadelphia
Prosecutors: Camden man shot by police has died
Wilmington police ID man found fatally shot after crash
Show More
Police: 5 killed in shooting at resort nightclub in Mexico
Gas leak reported after main struck in Brookhaven
Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pennsylvania
Springsteen cover band catches heat for inaugural event
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Volunteers gather for Philly's MLK day of service
MLK Day demonstrators march in Philadelphia
Driver killed after car crashes into woods off I-295
More Video