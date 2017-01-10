Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia

A 33-year-old man was killed when he tried to stop a robbery inside a friend's apartment in West Philadelphia.It happened around 10:10 p.m. Monday on Conestoga Street near Girard Avenue.A 36-year-old woman let the suspect into her home. Police say they believe she knew the person.But that suspect started to rob the woman.And that's when the victim tried to intervene, and was shot in the head twice.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and died a short time later.The suspect fled the apartment but police may know the nickname of the shooter.