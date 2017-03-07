Man on life support after Germantown shooting, crash

A man is on life support following a violent chain reaction of events in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.Investigators say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of East Haines.Residents reported hearing gunshots.Police would soon learn two of those gunshots were fired directly through a rented Jeep Grand Cherokee.One of those bullets struck a male passenger in the front seat."After the gunshots went through the front windshield striking the 25-year-old front seat passenger, it causes the driver of that Jeep to lose control and strike an Audi head-on," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The 25-year-old passenger in the Jeep was transported by police to Einstein Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the forehead.He is listed in extremely critical condition on life support.The two occupants of the Audi were also taken to Einstein complaining of chest pains."Right now, we're not sure exactly where the shooter was standing when the shots were fired," Small said.Small says detectives are trying to contact area businesses for security camera footage.------