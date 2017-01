Police are searching for the bandit responsible for robbing a man on the Schuylkill River trail in Center City, Philadelphia.It happened before 1 a.m. Friday near Walnut Street.According to police, a man wearing a red ski mask and armed with a weapon robbed the victim of cash and a cell phone.Fortunately the victim was not hurt during the incident.The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in the area.