Police are investigating after a man and a school bus with passengers were caught in the crossfire in Philadelphia's Logan section.It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday on the 4400 block of 19th Street.Investigators say the entire incident was captured on camera.Images of the school bus show shattered windows, following an explosions of bullets that struck the vehicle.Police say the yellow bus was struck at least eight times."And some of the bullets actually went in the passenger's side through the bus, exited the driver's side of the bus," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.Although police have not yet confirmed it, residents say a dice game was going on between some men on the sidewalk in front of the corner store. But things went south, and shortly thereafter, a red vehicle with heavy tint arrived. Four men wearing ski masks exited carrying semi-automatic weapons, and they say all hell broke loose."Now based on ballistic evidence, we know 42 shots were fired from semi-automatic weapons," said Small.A 45-year-old woman driver, her 27-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl were on board the bus as it passed through the intersection of 19th and Wingohocking. They somehow managed to escape the barrage of gunfire."All three of these females luckily and miraculously were not injured, they were not struck by gunfire," said Small.Incredibly, despite all the shots that were fired, the man on the street that was the target escaped unscathed. Instead, a 58-year-old man he was talking to was shot, and even then, they almost missed him, too."He was shot through his ear, didn't enter his head, so he's very fortunate," said Small.And despite the fact that nobody on the bus was hit, residents were upset something like this could happen."That makes me wanna cry, that really does. It brings tears to your eyes, they the innocent ones. You'd think they'd stop and think," said Marie May.So far, the four men have evaded police, but are being sought.Additionally, the 58-year-old man caught in the crossfire is listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.