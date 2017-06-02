NEWS

Man shot 10 times, killed in Strawberry Mansion ID'd

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Police have identified the man who was shot 10 times and killed in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Lewis, 32, died after the shooting in the 2400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say he was shot four times in the chest and six times in the back.

Lewis was rushed to the hospital by police, but was pronounced dead about two hours later.

No arrests have been made.

