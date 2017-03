A man is critical after being gunned down in Philadelphia's Kensington section.It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday along the 3100 block of Custer Street.There, police responding to a report of shots fired, arrived to find a 39-year-old man with four wounds to the right leg, two to the back and one to the stomach.Officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital for care.No arrest have been made, and no known motive.------