Man shot and killed in Mantua section of Philadelphia

MANTUA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a gunman in a deadly shooting in the city's Mantua section.
It happened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Shedwick Street.
Officers arrived to find the 56-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have not say what may have led to the shooting.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps