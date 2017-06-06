NEWS

Man shot and killed in Mantua section of Philadelphia

Deadly shooting in Mantua: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on June 6, 2017. (WPVI)

MANTUA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a gunman in a deadly shooting in the city's Mantua section.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Shedwick Street.

Officers arrived to find the 56-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not say what may have led to the shooting.
