Man shot by police during domestic violence incident in Camden

Officials are investigating after police shot a man while responding to a domestic violence incident in Camden, New Jersey. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials are investigating after police shot a man while responding to a domestic violence incident in Camden, New Jersey.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a residence on the 2700 block of Federal Street after they received a domestic call involving an armed man with a gun.

Upon arrival, police say officers encountered an armed man, identified as 38-year-old Jose Antonio Fernandez Ventura.

Police say the shooting happened as Ventura was walking toward a woman inside the residence.

She was injured and rushed to Cooper University Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Ventura was shot by police. He was also take to Cooper University Hospital.

Police remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon, focusing on an apartment unit and looking at surveillance cameras from businesses below to try to figure out how this all started.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says she lives next door to where the shooting happened.

"I don't know them though. I always see a lady going in there with kids," the woman said. "It was scary, yes, nothing ever happens."

No officers were injured.

The officer who fired at Ventura has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.
