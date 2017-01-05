NEWS

Man shot by stray bullet standing on Kensington porch
A 45-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A 45-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

It happened before 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of East Indiana Street.

Police say the man was standing on the porch with family members when shots rang out.

The other family members ducked, but the victim was hit in the head by a bullet.

Police do not believe the victim was the intended target. The bullet traveled from quite a distance from a nearby park.

Police found sixteen spent shell casings inside the Hope Park from two different weapons.

Investigators are checking out the area surveillance cameras for evidence.
