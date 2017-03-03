Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ear, and a school bus with kids on board was hit by bullets in Philadelphia's Logan section.It happened at 4:21 p.m. Friday on the 4400 block of 19th Street.Police say a 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left ear.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.Police say a nearby school bus was hit with several bullets.Action News is told at least 40 shots were fired as the bus passed by.The bus driver and two children on board were not injured.No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.------