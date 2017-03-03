NEWS

Man shot in ear, school bus with kids on board hit by bullets in Logan

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ear, and a school bus with kids on board was hit by bullets in Philadelphia's Logan section.

LOGAN (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ear, and a school bus with kids on board was hit by bullets in Philadelphia's Logan section.

It happened at 4:21 p.m. Friday on the 4400 block of 19th Street.

Police say a 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left ear.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say a nearby school bus was hit with several bullets.

Action News is told at least 40 shots were fired as the bus passed by.

The bus driver and two children on board were not injured.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingschool bus
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Most foreign-born terrorists radicalized 'years' after coming to US: DHS report
Couple critical, grandson hurt in Kensington row house fire
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
DHS considering separating families illegally crossing border
More News
Top Stories
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
Couple critical, grandson hurt in Kensington row house fire
Woman hit by car on I-95 in Christiana, Del.
Human bones found near North Camden park
$5,000 reward after pitbull found stabbed to death in Olney
Show More
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condos
Judge explains why emails barred from Kane trial
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos