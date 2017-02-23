Man shot in the face, dragged 80 feet in North Philadelphia

Police say a man was shot in the face and then dragged more than eighty feet in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday along the 2400 block of North Patton Street.Officers arrived to find the victim in a vacant parking lot.Witnesses told police the victim was dragged to that location, possibly from a nearby home.Police were also told several shots were fired, but they are looking for the spent shell casings.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital. He is in critical condition.So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.------