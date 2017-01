A man is fighting for his life after a shooting and robbery in a West Philadelphia park.It happened before 7 p.m. Thursday along the 1200 block of North 58th Street.Police say someone shot a 29-year-old male in the back of the neck.The victim was found under a tree in Carroll Park at Thompson Street.Witnesses saw the gunman running through the park after he fired the shots.Police recovered dropped cash at the scene.