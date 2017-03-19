NEWS

Man shot, off-duty officer caught in crossfire in Chester

Chester police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
An off-duty police officer was caught in the crossfire Sunday when gunfire broke out as he was driving down a street in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The officer was not injured, but another man was.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tilghman and 9th Street.

Police say a silver Pontiac came to a stop, taking on bullets.

The driver's side door was also hit.

According to the Chester Police Department, the Pontiac belongs to a Chester Township police officer, who got caught in the crossfire.

The Chester chief of police says the officer was off-duty and happened to be driving through the area.

The Pontiac is his personal car.

It was around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the bullets started to fly. The off-duty officer called in for back up.

Police now confirm a young man, 21 years of age, was struck in the leg, but his injury is not life-threatening.

Detectives also say this is the second time in recent weeks the same victim has been involved in a similar situation.

He's refusing to cooperate with police in aiding their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chester police.

