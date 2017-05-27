Someone shot a man twice in the face in Southwest Philadelphia overnight, and now police are searching for the shooter.Police tell Action News that the 24-year-old victim was walking near 55th and Kingsessing around 1:30 Saturday morning when shots were fired from a passing car.The man was hit once in the chin and once in the jaw.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he is in stable condition.No word yet on suspects or a motive.----------