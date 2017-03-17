Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library

Police in West Whiteland Township, Chester County are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act while inside of a county library.A woman reported the incident around 7 p.m. on March 8th.Surveillance images show the man leaving the library.The suspect is described as a white male with a beard wearing a black shirt and hat. He was also carrying an article of clothing.An image of the man was captured on surveillance video.Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at 484-875-6021.------