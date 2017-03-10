NEWS

Man sought in assault on woman outside Delaware County apartment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pennsylvania State Police are trying to track down a man who confronted a woman outside her apartment in Chester Heights, Delaware County. (WPVI)

By
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) --
Residents reacted Friday to the news a 65-year-old neighbor fought off an armed attacker as she was about to enter her apartment early Tuesday night.

"Surprised. Shocked, quite honestly, and obviously somewhat alarmed," said resident Sherry Halpern.

"We actually had a little bit of a family meeting, so we know if you're coming home and you're going to park, to definitely look around a little bit," said resident Frank.

"It was a physical confrontation, but I don't know what was actually said between the two," said Pennsylvania State Trooper Timothy Greene. "And it was one of those things where she put up a fight and he fled the scene and, as far as we know, did not get anything from her."

The incident at the Madison Glen Mills occurred just one day after a armed masked man tried to overwhelm a Delaware woman, and get into her apartment at the Preserve at Decon's Walk in Newark.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are intensifying their search for a would-be kidnapper after yet another woman was targeted.



Delaware investigators think that man may also be responsible for two previous attacks and sexual assaults of Delaware women last month.

"We have been in contact with Delaware. However, at this time, we cannot say that this is connected with Delaware," said Greene.

Connected or not, what occurred Tuesday has people considering options.

"I'm going to go out and get some mace, and I'm thinking we have one of those things that make really loud noises. I was thinking of carrying that with me, and if anybody comes around me, just hold it and keep my finger on it, or take the dog with me," said resident Meg Mamola.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsassaultChester Heights Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
White House says Trump intends to pick Scott Gottlieb to lead FDA
Flynn's lawyer told Trump team about lobbying during transition
Suit: Motel gave rooms to human traffickers in NE Phila.
More News
Top Stories
High school hockey teams brawl at Hatfield ice rink
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Bitter Wind Chills
Suit: Motel gave rooms to human traffickers in NE Phila.
NJ school apologizes over slave auction poster assignment
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
Show More
1 dead in Chester County house fire
Sara Packer pleads not guilty in dismembered teen case
NB Northeast Ext. cleared after 2 crashes block highway
Delco Memorial Hosp. nurses back to work
Police: Man assaulted woman, 71, with his SUV
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
NB Northeast Ext. cleared after 2 crashes block highway
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Countdown to the Philadelphia Flower Show
More Video