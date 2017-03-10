CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) --Residents reacted Friday to the news a 65-year-old neighbor fought off an armed attacker as she was about to enter her apartment early Tuesday night.
"Surprised. Shocked, quite honestly, and obviously somewhat alarmed," said resident Sherry Halpern.
"We actually had a little bit of a family meeting, so we know if you're coming home and you're going to park, to definitely look around a little bit," said resident Frank.
"It was a physical confrontation, but I don't know what was actually said between the two," said Pennsylvania State Trooper Timothy Greene. "And it was one of those things where she put up a fight and he fled the scene and, as far as we know, did not get anything from her."
The incident at the Madison Glen Mills occurred just one day after a armed masked man tried to overwhelm a Delaware woman, and get into her apartment at the Preserve at Decon's Walk in Newark.
Delaware investigators think that man may also be responsible for two previous attacks and sexual assaults of Delaware women last month.
"We have been in contact with Delaware. However, at this time, we cannot say that this is connected with Delaware," said Greene.
Connected or not, what occurred Tuesday has people considering options.
"I'm going to go out and get some mace, and I'm thinking we have one of those things that make really loud noises. I was thinking of carrying that with me, and if anybody comes around me, just hold it and keep my finger on it, or take the dog with me," said resident Meg Mamola.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
