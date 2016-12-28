Man stabbed in fight at hookah lounge in Rhawnhurst

A fight inside a hookah lounge in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia has left a man hospitalized.It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 77-hundred block of Castor Avenue.Police arrived to find that one man had been stabbed.They determined a fight between that man and two others led to the assault.The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.The other two men were treated for minor facial cuts and bruises.They were being questioned by police.