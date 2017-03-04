NEWS

Man struck and killed in Pottstown identified; 1 driver still at large

Montgomery County authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Pottstown. (WPVI)

POTTSTOWN, Pa.
Police have identified the man struck and killed Friday night in Pottstown, as they continue to search for one of two drivers involved.

Investigators say 24-year-old Donald Purnell was walking to his job at a Wendy's restaurant when he was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck traveling south on Route 100.

It happened at 7:54 p.m. Friday near Shoemaker Road.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck fled after the incident and was last seen heading toward the 100 block of King Street.

Purnell, who was left lying in the street, was then hit by another vehicle.

That driver did stop and later told police they did not see Purnell.

Purnell was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the search for the driver who fled continues, authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call Pottstown Borough Police at 610-970-6570.

