NEWS

Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in New Jersey hotel pool

(Shutterstock)

FAIRFIELD, NJ (WPVI) --
Police say a Pennsylvania man who doesn't know how to swim jumped into the deep end of a pool at a New Jersey hotel and rescued a boy from drowning.

Fairfield police say a Paterson woman and a male companion were in the pool at the La Quinta Inn on Thursday with her five children, who range in age from 1 to 9.

Police say none knew how to swim, and the 9-year-old went under water.

The companion ran to the front desk for help. Police say 37-year-old Randolph Tajada-Perez, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was checking in.

Tajada-Perez, who doesn't know how to swim, jumped into the pool and after several attempts reached the child.
"Anyone who has a fear of water and is not comfortable swimming can truly appreciate the bravery displayed by this hero guest, who conquered his own fears to save the young life of another," Police Chief Anthony Manna said.. "All of us at the police department are extremely proud of him."

The boy is in stable condition.

------
Related Topics:
newsrescuedrowningswimmingpoolpennsylvania newsnew jersey newsFairfield
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Child and 2 others hurt in Kensington house fire
More than 30 airstrikes in Yemen mark escalated fight against terror group
Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condos
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
More News
Top Stories
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Child and 2 others hurt in Kensington house fire
Woman hit by car on I-95 in Christiana, Del.
Human bones found near North Camden park
$5,000 reward after pitbull found stabbed to death in Olney
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Show More
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condos
Judge explains why emails barred from Kane trial
Mass grave discovered at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland
Pressure mounts as Sessions backs off from Russia probe
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos