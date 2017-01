Police are searching for a masked man armed with a shotgun who robbed a woman in a South Philadelphia parking garage.Police say the woman had just parked her car on the third floor of the garage at the Marine Club Condominiums on the 1100 block of South Broad Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.A masked man carrying a shotgun approached the woman and demanded money.The suspect got away with the woman's purse and cell phone.The victim was not hurt.