Man, woman injured in I-95 crash in NE Philadelphia

A man and a woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.Chopper 6 was over northbound I-95 Friday near Academy Road.There shortly after 8 p.m., police say two vehicles collided, with one coming to rest overturned, and the other against a guard rail facing southbound.The victims were rushed as trauma alerts to Aria-Torresdale Hospital, but they are expected to survive.The accident resulted in traffic being reduced from three lanes to one.Police are investigating.------