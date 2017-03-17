  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Man, woman injured in I-95 crash in NE Philadelphia

A man and a woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Chopper 6 was over northbound I-95 Friday near Academy Road.

There shortly after 8 p.m., police say two vehicles collided, with one coming to rest overturned, and the other against a guard rail facing southbound.

The victims were rushed as trauma alerts to Aria-Torresdale Hospital, but they are expected to survive.

The accident resulted in traffic being reduced from three lanes to one.

Police are investigating.

