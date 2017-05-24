NEWS

Man, woman treated for stab wounds after incident in Wilmington, Delaware

Man, woman stabbed in Wilmington: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on May 24, 2017. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man and a woman are being treated for stab wounds after an incident in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Rodman Road.

Police arrived to find a woman with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck.

A short time later, a man was found on a bridge about a quarter of a mile away with multiple stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Wilmington police detectives are working to piece together exactly what happened.

