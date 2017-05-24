A man and a woman are being treated for stab wounds after an incident in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Rodman Road.Police arrived to find a woman with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck.A short time later, a man was found on a bridge about a quarter of a mile away with multiple stab wounds.Both victims were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.Wilmington police detectives are working to piece together exactly what happened.----------