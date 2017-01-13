New Jersey's medical examiner has overturned an earlier ruling that the former president of a New Jersey hospital killed himself after investigators say he killed his wife.The cause of death for former Cooper University Health System CEO John Sheridan was amended to change the manner of death from "suicide" to "undetermined."The attorney general's office said Friday that Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Falzon made the change based on a "comprehensive review of the case and autopsy files."The change comes following the Sheridan family's appeal that challenged the suicide ruling, the A.G.'s office said.The Somerset County prosecutor's office concluded John Sheridan stabbed his wife, stabbed himself and set their bedroom on fire in their Montgomery Township home in September, 2014.Mark Sheridan told the Associated Press that the family feels that a "huge wrong has been made right" but that they still don't know who killed their parents.They want the investigation reopened.A nationally known forensic scientist concluded that John Sheridan was likely killed.