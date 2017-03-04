NEWS

Marine gets special welcome home in Camden County

A Marine from South Jersey was welcomed home Saturday night in a big way. (WPVI)

BERLIN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Marine from South Jersey was welcomed home Saturday night in a big way.

There were lots of hugs for 21-year-old Lance Cpl. James McDevitt from Berlin, who just returned from serving in Afghanistan.

He is also a volunteer firefighter with the Berlin Fire Company, and his friends there made sure this was one special night.

"Just looking around and seeing everyone. These people support me through everything. From getting through high school and going through the fire academy. Just going through boot camp, they sent me letters, everything. And all through deployment they stuck with me, and wanted to know how I was doing. And I just knew I had all this great support back home," said McDevitt.

He will only be home for three weeks.

McDevitt will be heading back to North Carolina to train for another deployment.

