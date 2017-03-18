Marriage proposal, pugs in tutus at Philadelphia Flower Show

We're heading into the final weekend of the Philadelphia Flower Show.And while there's little that can outshine the beauty of the blooms, we found a few things Friday night that might've made this St. Patrick's Day the luckiest of all.There, among the tulips, Action News spotted a couple, Amber Norcia and Brendan Slater of Brick, New Jersey, hugging.The reason?They had gotten engaged just moments before."I had no clue. I just figured we were going to go out today and celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and he was like, 'Lets go to the Flower Show,' and I was like, 'Absolutely!' " said Norcia."I've been waiting for this moment for my whole life. I love this girl more than anything in the world," said Slater.And if that isn't enough to put a smile on your face, Friday night was Bring Your Dog Night at the Philadelphia Flower Show.In addition to the well-behaved pups, we also spotted some well-dressed pugs among the crowd.------