Marriage proposal, pugs in tutus at Philadelphia Flower Show

While there's little that can outshine the beauty of the blooms, we found a few things Friday night that might've made this St. Patrick's Day the luckiest of all. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We're heading into the final weekend of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

And while there's little that can outshine the beauty of the blooms, we found a few things Friday night that might've made this St. Patrick's Day the luckiest of all.

There, among the tulips, Action News spotted a couple, Amber Norcia and Brendan Slater of Brick, New Jersey, hugging.

The reason?

They had gotten engaged just moments before.

"I had no clue. I just figured we were going to go out today and celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and he was like, 'Lets go to the Flower Show,' and I was like, 'Absolutely!' " said Norcia.

"I've been waiting for this moment for my whole life. I love this girl more than anything in the world," said Slater.

And if that isn't enough to put a smile on your face, Friday night was Bring Your Dog Night at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

In addition to the well-behaved pups, we also spotted some well-dressed pugs among the crowd.

