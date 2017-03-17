NEWS

Massive fire erupts in downtown Raleigh, NC

Smoke was still rising eight hours after firefighters extinguished most of the flames that destroyed an apartment building under construction in North Carolina.

Firefighters on a ladder truck were about 30 feet in the air late Friday morning, continuing to pour water on the smoking, crumpled metal in downtown Raleigh.

The fire damaged about 10 nearby buildings, including The Quorum Center, a 17-story office and residential tower. Windows facing the apartment building were shattered all the way to the top floor.

A six-story residence building nearby had its pale green paint melted or burned a dark brown. Some windows in that building were open to the cold.

One injury has been reported. Raleigh police said at least four streets were still closed late Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

