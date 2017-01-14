Mayor Kenney: 'Sit where you want' in Rittenhouse Square

RITTENHOUSE SQUARE (WPVI) --Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney weighed in on the controversial rule to keep people from sitting on the walls at Rittenhouse Square Park.
On Saturday night he tweeted: "Regarding Rittenhouse Square, I'm frustrated too. This government is very large and at times things just get by you. Sit where you want."
"Along with my liberal view of park use, please don't litter, or graffiti the walls or smoke weed so obviously that you scare olds my age," he said in a follow-up tweet.
It comes after new signs were put up at the park this week warning people to stay off the walls.