Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore

It's a busy night on the boardwalk in Ocean City. Many people got some beach time in earlier Friday as they kicked off their Memorial Day weekend down the shore.The beach was also busy in Margate, where thousands of families started their long holiday weekend, including the Ciammetti family from Conshohocken, fresh from the beach.When asked what are you gonna do with the sand? What are you going to build? Maura Ciammetti of Conshohocken, Pa. said, "A sand castle!""It's just nice to take a break and get away. Even if it's for the day it's nice to relax. And not work," Trey Ciammetti of Conshohocken, Pa. said.In Sea Isle City, Friday afternoon brought blustery winds, but these beach goers didn't mind. Some brought out the sweatshirts and jackets. Others warmed up with some exercise on the promenade."We're down in Strathmere, so we walk down to Sea Isle, 3.5 mile walk and now we'll stop and have a drink and head back to Strathmere," Brian Beale of Springfield, Pa. said.As the sun set, crowds flocked to the boardwalk in Ocean City for family fun."We're just walking the boardwalk, getting dessert, we come here every Memorial Day weekend," Alison Mumma of Stevens, Pa. said.But thrill-seekers flocked to one spot in particular: the new Gale Force roller coaster at Playland's Castaway Cove which just opened for the holiday weekend.Brian Hartley of Playland's Castaway Cove said, "It launches at 64 miles an hour using magnets. It's got 7 different elements to it, it's 125 feet tall.""It was great. It was amazing. Very intense though. Very intense,"James Brady, Jr. of Elkins Park, Pa. said.James Brady, Sr. added, We've been watching them work on this for the past two years. So we were happy to be one of the first ones on it."Folks we talked to say, while the forecast isn't perfect for the entire weekend, they say they're really just looking forward to spending time with family down at the shore.----------