Police, loved ones honor life of Sgt. Robert Wilson III, 2 years later

It's been two years since 30-year-old Sgt. Robert Wilson III was killed in an attempted robbery inside of a GameStop while he was getting a gift for his son. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's been two years since 30-year-old Sgt. Robert Wilson III was killed in an attempted robbery inside of a GameStop while he was getting a gift for his son.

"He laid down his life protecting the citizens of this great city," said "Bravery, courage and valor are some of the words hat describe Sgt. Wilson, but to those that knew him best, caring, charming, fun-loving was Sgt. Wilson."
Dozens of officers, including Wilson's partner and Police Commissioner Richard Ross, lined up outside of the 22nd District station where the 8-year veteran worked. Bright-colored balloons were released into the sky after his grandmother, Constance Wilson, said a prayer.

This undated photo shows Robert Wilson III, who was killed after he and his partner exchanged gunfire with two suspects trying to rob a video game store.



"It's almost like it just happened today. Robert's always fresh in our minds. We never forget him. Every morning I get up and I think about him. I think about him all day because I have pictures of him all over the house. My house is like a museum," she said.

Wilson's partner says time doesn't make the pain go away. But the memories, painful as they may be, gave him a new perspective on life.

"Rob's last conversation was about life and what we were going to do in the future, and he didn't have a chance to fulfill that. I have that chance, so I take everything more seriously and more personally," said Damien Stevenson.

The two brothers accused of shooting Sgt. Wilson to death are set for a pre-trial hearing next month.

Brothers Ramone Williams, 26, and Carlton Hipps, 30, are both charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy, and attempted murder.



