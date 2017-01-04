NEWS

Memorial service held for slain Pennsylvania trooper

EMBED </>More News Videos

Memorial services held for a Pennsylvania State Trooper killed in the line of duty in Blair County

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
Memorial services are underway for a Pennsylvania State Trooper killed in the line of duty in Blair County.

A viewing for Trooper Landon Weaver is being held at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona.

Mourners will gather there for his funeral Thursday morning.

23-year-old Trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed while responding to a domestic complaint last Friday in Huntingdon County, in central Pennsylvania. State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver's death after an overnight manhunt.

Weaver graduated from the police academy last summer and was assigned to the Huntingdon barracks.

He'll be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg.

Weaver was the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsshootingofficer injured
