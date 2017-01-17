A woman driving on the Vine Street Expressway claims falling debris from an overpass severely damaged her car and hurt her dog sitting in the backseat.It happened mid-morning Tuesday. Lindsey Richards was driving the car with her boyfriend Taci Carrasquillo and dog Chase inside.She says, while traveling under the 20th Street Bridge, the nearly foot long piece of metal fell onto her car."It was terrifying, we didn't really know what happened," Richards said. "Definitely cars behind us saw it too, so I don't know if anyone else is going through the same thing right now."After the debris ricocheted off the windshield, and shattered the back window, both she and her boyfriend say the metal strip hit their dog in the torso who was sitting on the backseat."He's a little sensitive. I think he's just shaken and shocked still," Carrasquillo said of Chase.It's unclear if the falling debris is construction related or just old age of the bridge.But that strip of highway in Center City is undergoing four years of repairs as part of PennDOT's $65-million project to replace structurally deficient bridges over I-676, including 20th Street.Though it's PennDOT's project, they tell Action News, "The contractor is held responsible for any damage substantiated in the work zone."PennDOT is now making contractor Buckley and Company aware of the "falling debris."PennDOT says Richards should contact the contractor, as well.State police says they're also aware of the incident.There have not been any other reported incidents of this kind.