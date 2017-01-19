NEWS

Mexico says drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman extradited to US

PETER ORSI and BRADLEY KLAPPER
MEXICO CITY --
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Mexico's most notorious cartel kingpin who twice made brazen prison escapes and spent years on the run as the country's most wanted man, was extradited to the United States on Thursday to face drug trafficking and other charges.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department announced Guzman was handed over to U.S. authorities for transportation to the U.S. on Thursday, the last day of President Barack Obama's administration and a day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated.

Two senior U.S. officials confirmed that Guzman was on his way.

One said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of Guzman in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, and a plane carrying him departed for New York at 5:31 p.m. Eastern time. The officials agreed to give the information only if not quoted by name because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

New York is one of several U.S. jurisdictions where Guzman faces charges.

The convicted Sinaloa cartel boss has been held most recently in a prison near Ciudad Juarez. He was recaptured a year ago after escaping from a second maximum-security prison through a tunnel dug to his cell. He had fought extradition since then.

___

Associated Press writer Peter Orsi reported this story in Mexico City and AP writer Bradley Klapper reported from Washington.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldel chapodrugmexico
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mnuchin Failed to Reveal $100 Million in Assets, Links to Tax Haven Company
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Being Extradited to the US
No, Trump Didn't Un-Invite Clinton From the Inauguration
What to Expect in Trump's First 100 Days
Trump Tells Supporters: 'You're Not Forgotten Anymore'
More News
Top Stories
Cheers and ceremony: Trump sweeps in for his big day
Spectators flock to D.C. on the day before Donald Trump's inauguration
Obama commutes drug, weapons sentences of 11 Pennsylvanians
Police: Protests in Center City to cause delays on Friday
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Man dies after being pinned under slabs of marble
Pennsylvania gets 4 more months to comply with Real ID law
Show More
Inauguration week event schedule
360 view: See the National Mall setup for the inauguration
President Obama shares farewell message
ABC News: NY Jets owner to become ambassador to UK
Actor Miguel Ferrer of 'NCIS' dies at 61
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos