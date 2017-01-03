NEWS

Missing 6-year-old Colorado boy focus of Amber Alert, reward

AURORA, Colo. --
Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered away from his home in suburban Denver on New Year's Eve, authorities said.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies helped in the hunt for David Puckett on Monday, going door-to-door within 2.5 miles of his home in Aurora. Bloodhounds and a helicopter have also been used.

An Amber Alert was issued and police said a $10,000 reward was offered.

Aurora police appealed for help to find David as quickly as possible partly because of coming cold weather, with lows expected in the upper teens.

"The public can help by physically searching their homes, automobiles, and any structures on their property where a child may be able to hide," a police statement said.

Authorities have said that foul play isn't suspected, but they said they have contacted registered sex offenders who live in the area and have searched nearby bodies of water.

Monday evening, police disclosed that someone outside the family had seen the boy the day he went missing, but they didn't elaborate.

The FBI told the Denver Post that the agency assigned 50 agents to the case, including one who is highly specialized in missing children searches.

His mother on Sunday issued a tearful appeal for people to help find him and said he was only wearing a light jacket.

Police said David has wandered off before.
Related Topics:
newsmissing boyu.s. & worldchildrenamber alertColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Asian Leaders React to Trump's N. Korea Warning, as Adviser Offers Defense
House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
Trump Felt He Was Going to Lose Election, Despite Denying It
More News
Top Stories
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Police: Fight involving Phila. officer under investigation
Delaware man injured in Istanbul attack returns home
AccuWeather: Rain Today, Snow Showers Later
Driver hurt after Wawa truck, SUV collide in Feltonville
$6 million of jewelry stolen on New Year's Eve in Manhattan
Show More
4 Dead From Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Texas Home
Penn State falls to USC 52-49 in Rose Bowl
Woman struck and killed in Montgomery County
Airport delays ease after customs computer outage
Police capture NJ man charged in estranged wife's murder
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos