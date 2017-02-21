NEWS

Montco 'Mission Impossible' style burglaries may be linked

A brazen burglary targeting a family business in Lansdale, Montgomery County may be connected to other crimes in neighboring towns. (WPVI)

By
LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A brazen burglary targeting a family business in Lansdale, Montgomery County may be connected to other crimes in neighboring towns.

Police say the suspect entered the business through a roof vent using a rope to rappel into the store. A similar method of entry was reported last week at Costco in King of Prussia.

A security camera caught the suspect scouring the inside of Lansdale Meats and Deli just before 4 a.m. last Wednesday.

Authorities released the video on Monday.

Police say he opened a roof vent cap and climbed down a string rope to enter the deli.

Businesses in the quiet strip mall are rattled after detectives revealed once inside, the male suspect smashed a hole into the drywall to eventually gain entry into the deli's office.

He stole cash and a 9mm pistol.

Last week, cameras caught a man fleeing after he used rope to rappel 40 feet from a Costco skylight, before swiping fine jewelry inside the King of Prussia store.

Described as a "Mission Impossible"-like strategy, detectives are now looking to see if both incidents are linked.

The stolen gun was entered into a national stolen firearm database.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
