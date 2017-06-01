Mistrial declared in David Creato murder case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2058783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch unedited video of the judge's comments to jurors after they failed to reach a verdict in the David Creato murder trial.

Brendan Creato

A judge on Wednesday morning dismissed the jury in the murder trial of David Creato Jr., the New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son, after jurors said they could not reach a verdict.Deliberations began last week.The jury had told Judge John Kelley on Tuesday that it couldn't agree on a verdict. He ordered them to return Wednesday and continue to try and reach an agreement.That effort failed, so the judge declared a mistrial and dismissed the jury shortly before 11 a.m."I want to thank you for your service," Judge Kelly said. "I know we've been together since the end of April. I know there's been a lot of time devoted to this and I appreciate your efforts in attempting to achieve a result. Unfortunately you're not able to do so at this time. Accordingly, you're going to be dismissed with my thanks."The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says it intends to retry the case. A conference has been scheduled for July 5 to revisit the matter.Creato will remain in custody, but defense attorney Richard Fuschino said he will make a motion to try and reduce bail."DJ's upset. He wanted to go home today, he wanted to be with his family. He hasn't seen his family in person, other than the courtroom, for a year and a half. It's heartbreaking for all of them," he said.The case against Creato was circumstantial. There were no witnesses, DNA, or surveillance video to connect him to the death of his son, Brendan, in October 2015.Creato maintained that his son wandered away from his Haddon Township home. The boy would have turned 5 on Thursday.Creato called 911 to report his son missing, and the boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later in a wooded area by the Cooper River about a mile from the home.During the trial, Camden County prosecutors said the boy's neon green socks were clean, which would be impossible if he had wandered away from home.They also noted that about a month after the slaying, in a conversation secretly recorded by the boy's mother, Creato spoke about "a spirit" drawing his son to the woods where he was found dead.A medical examiner testified Brendan died from "homicidal violence" but couldn't determine where or when he died.Brendan's brain showed an abnormality consistent with oxygen deprivation that can be caused by asphyxiation, drowning or strangulation, but it couldn't be determined which of those led to his death.Prosecutors spent nearly 10 days presenting their case, but the defense took just 20 minutes before resting. Fuschino then sought to have the charges dismissed, claiming prosecutors had "put on no evidence to say that Brendan Creato was killed or that D.J. Creato was the person who killed him."Kelley rejected the motion, saying that prosecutors had showed motive and enough evidence for jurors to decide whether Creato was guilty.Prosecutors had maintained Creato killed his son because he feared his 17-year-old girlfriend, who was away at college, was going to leave him. She had made it clear she didn't want to be around his child and wanted him to give up custody.The girlfriend, who's now 19, was never charged, and they've broken up.The jury did not spend much time deliberating on Tuesday. Much of the day was spent watching video of Creato's interrogation after Brendan's body was found.It was the second time in three days of deliberations they asked to see the video.The video begins with Creato learning from detectives that Brendan's body was found. Creato leaps to his feet, shouting "No, no, no!"Following that emotional outburst, the video shows Creato regaining his composure and answering questions about his activities leading up to his reporting his son missing.Creato tells them how he put the little boy to bed the night before. He goes on to tell them he shares custody of Brendan with the child's mother.Detectives push Creato over how he feels about his son."Were you upset with your son at all?" one detective is heard to say. "Not at all last night, we had a very good night last night," Creato said. "I read him three stories, he didn't give me any problems about going to bed."A detective asks Creato if his son has ever given him any problems."Yeah, sometimes, like we got into arguments," Creato said. "Sometimes I'll yell at him if he's been bad, but nothing to the point where I'd ever hurt him."Detectives asked Creato how he thinks his son got out of their second floor apartment. Creato suggests a stranger hurt him."What makes you think your son got hurt?" a detective asks. "Because I don't see him walking out the door and leaving and going all the way down to Cooper," Creato said. "That's sounds so unlikely to me."Earlier in the day the jury reviewed contacts between Creato and Stensky via phone, texts, Facebook messages and Snapchat messages the night before Brendan was found dead.----------