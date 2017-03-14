NEWS

Mother abandons toddler at California supermarket, police say

Surveillance footage from a Riverside Food 4 Less shows a woman with her child before abandoning her on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Riverside, California police are searching for a woman who they say intentionally abandoned her child at a Food 4 Less.

Authorities said around 5:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the grocery store in the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard over reports of a child found. Investigators determined the mother had abandoned her 2-year-old daughter in the store.

In surveillance footage, the woman is seen entering the store with the child by her side. While inside, the toddler wanders off and the mother never looks for her.

The woman continues shopping and at one point, a Good Samaritan brings her the little girl. Authorities said the Good Samaritan was told to "just leave her." The mother eventually abandons the little girl after paying for groceries, police said.


Police believe the mother intentionally left her child in the store. The young girl was able to identify her mother in surveillance footage, police said.

As of Monday evening, police said the little girl has not been reported missing and has been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The mother is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, with dark hair. She may have tattoos covering portions of her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black or dark tank top and denim shorts.

Anyone with more information on the mother's identity is urged to call Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945.
