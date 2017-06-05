NEWS

Mom admits lying to others after baby's death

Rachelle Bond testifies in Suffolk Superior Court under questioning from assistant district attorney David Deakin in Boston on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON --
The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston beach in 2015 has testified she lied about her daughter's whereabouts to others and continued to live with the boyfriend weeks after she says he killed the child.

Rachelle Bond testified Monday in the trial of Michael McCarthy, her former boyfriend accused of killing Bella Bond.

Bond said McCarthy fatally punched her daughter in the abdomen. McCarthy's lawyer argues Bond killed the girl, initially dubbed "Baby Doe" after a composite image of her likeness was shared by millions on social media as authorities tried to identify her.

Bond is testifying under a plea deal with prosecutors. She's pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping dispose of her daughter's body.
