Mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for 1991 murder of 5-year-old son in New Jersey

Michelle Lodzinski, convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in 1991, appears in Middlesex County Court in August. She was sentenced to 30 years Thursday. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 will serve decades behind bars.

Michelle Lodzinski was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday. The Port St. Lucie woman was convicted of murder and faced a possible life sentence.


Lodzinski initially was due to be sentenced last August. But that was delayed after her attorney filed a motion saying she should either be acquitted or get a new trial, claiming prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence.

A judge rejected that request in October.

The Port St. Lucie resident was charged in 2014 with killing Timothy Wiltsey in May 1991 when they lived in New Jersey. She told authorities at the time she lost track of her son at a Sayreville carnival, then changed her story several times to claim the boy was abducted.

Prosecutors said the boy was never at the carnival and Lodzinski killed him elsewhere.

After weeks of searching turned up nothing, Wiltsey's remains were found 11 months later, several miles away in a marshy area near a building where Lodzinski once worked, prosecutors said. Near the body were a blanket, a sneaker and a balloon both sporting logos of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Timothy's favorite cartoon characters.

Despite suspicions about her changing stories, Lodzinski wasn't charged until 2014, a few years after prosecutors reopened the case. Investigators said three of Timothy's former baby sitters identified the blanket as coming from Lodzinski's apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
