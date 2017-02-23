NEWS

Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in dismembered Abington teen's death

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania man charged with raping, killing and dismembering his girlfriend's adoptive 14-year-old daughter has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Forty-four-year-old Jacob Sullivan's decision Wednesday canceled Friday's hearing, and means he must now either stand trial or work out a plea in the gruesome killing of Grace Packer.


Sara Packer, the girl's mother, waived her right to a hearing on the charges Feb. 3 and also remains jailed awaiting trial.

Prosecutors contend they dismembered the girl in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits for the girl for the months after Grace was killed but before her remains were found in Luzerne County.
